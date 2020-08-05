1/1
Melvin R. Worsek
Melvin R. Worsek, age 94, of Northbrook, beloved husband for almost 10 years of Betty Sandlow and the late Shirley Worsek for 50 years; loving father of Aimee (Steven Berger) Worsek, Alyce (Phil) Selman and Karen (Robert Leshtz) Worsek; adored Papa of Adam Selman, Pam (Matt) Goldstein, and Scott Selman. Also survived by Betty's children, Tom Sandlow, Marjie (Barry Rosen) Sandlow, and the late Maria (Jesus) Castillo, and their children Hillary (Jim), Peter (fiancée Kayla), Brian, Elizabeth, Neal, Jason, Jeff, Mariano, Bea (Sam), and Juan; cherished brother of the late Phyllis Worsek; Mel was an avid golfer, who had a hole-in-one. He loved chocolate and all candies, but most of all he loved his family. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Thursday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Melvin's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. For shiva details contact Pam. For information: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
