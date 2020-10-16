1/
Melvin S. Bernstein
Melvin S. Bernstein, 71, husband of Xin, passed away October 12, 2020 in Manteca, CA after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

He was born in Chicago, IL May 9, 1949. He graduated from Niles North High School and the University of Illinois.

Mel was the son of the late Miriam D. Bernstein and the late Sidney Bernstein. He is survived by his 3 brothers, Larry (Laurie), Toby (Lynn) and Jeffrey (Amy), stepfather of Nan (Brian). He was also a cherished uncle to 7 nieces and nephews. He was a dear friend to many.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
