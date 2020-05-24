Melvin Sacks, DVM, 97; of Northbrook, formerly of Skokie; much-loved husband of the late Delores (nee Davidson); retired veterinarian and artist; died May 21, 2020. Survived by adoring daughters Nancy Sacks, Marcie (Francisco) Botto, and Terry (Rick Nickelson) Sacks; grandchildren Toni (Paul) Schroeckenstein, Abigail Hymen (Matthew Griffin), Scott Hymen (Jasna Veledar), and Ana and Emily Botto; and great-grandchildren Nathan, Hugo, Leonora, and Luka. Mel wanted to live to be 100; he put up a superhero's fight against COVID19 and almost won. He will be remembered as kind, brilliant, funny, humble, curious, creative, nonjudgmental, and movie-star handsome. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden, https://www.chicagobotanic.org/; JourneyCare Hospice https://journeycare.org/; or Anti-Cruelty Society, https://anticruelty.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.