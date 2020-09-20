Rabbi Melvin Shapiro. Beloved husband of the late Norma. Loving father of Susan Shapiro and Michael (Amy Kenter) Shapiro. Proud grandfather of Gabriel Shapiro and Sarah Shapiro (Benjamin Bromberg Gaber). Dear brother of the late Malka Groner. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org
or Anti-Defamation League, 605 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10158, www.adl.org/contact
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.co