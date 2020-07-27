1/
Melvin Shore
Melvin Shore, 87, of Chicago, passed away July 25 following a lengthy illness. Mel grew up in Wicker Park, Chicago, and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology. Mel was an Army veteran and worked as an engineer and inventor. He worked for the architecture firm of Betrand Goldberg and later as an engineer at Sargent & Lundy. He also worked as an engineer on the design and construction of the Kennedy Expressway. Mel invented and patented the Sponge'n'Squeeg Magnetic Window Washer in the 1970's. Preceded in death by his brothers, Sam and Sheldon, he is survived by three nephews and their spouses; his sister-in-law; and a great-nephew and his spouse. Due to COVID concerns, funeral and Shiva will be private. A memorial and celebration of Mel's life will be held at a future date. Donations in Mel's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
