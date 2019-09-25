Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Weinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Weinstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Weinstein Obituary
Melvin Weinstein, 89, beloved husband of Muriel, nee Berzack for 65 wonderful years; loving father of Elaine (Jay) Kernes and David Weinstein; cherished grandpa of Dr. Jennifer and Jonathan Kernes and Arielle (fiance Jake Roberts) and Jami Weinstein; dear brother of the late Edyth (the late Marvin) Rothman; dear uncle and friend to many. Melvin was a long-time Chicago attorney and Korean War Veteran. Chapel service Wednesday Sept. 25th 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now