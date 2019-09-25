|
Melvin Weinstein, 89, beloved husband of Muriel, nee Berzack for 65 wonderful years; loving father of Elaine (Jay) Kernes and David Weinstein; cherished grandpa of Dr. Jennifer and Jonathan Kernes and Arielle (fiance Jake Roberts) and Jami Weinstein; dear brother of the late Edyth (the late Marvin) Rothman; dear uncle and friend to many. Melvin was a long-time Chicago attorney and Korean War Veteran. Chapel service Wednesday Sept. 25th 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019