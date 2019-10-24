|
|
Menachem Mendel Goldbloom, age 24. Loving son of Goldie Goldbloom and Aryeh Goldbloom. Devoted brother of Zalman Goldbloom, Leah Goldbloom, Shterna (Marcella) Goldbloom, Eli (Ariellah) Goldbloom, Yuda, Chana and Yossel. Beloved uncle of Mendel and Mushka. And beloved extended family Mickey, Loy, Yosef, Tova, DL, Yankee, Rena, Lisa (Joyce), Bruce and Dylan. Service Thursday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment at Waldheim. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign. 2939 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019