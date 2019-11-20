|
Menard "Sandy" Schwartz, 77. Beloved husband of the late Sande Lee Schwartz nee Buccieri for almost 53 years. Loving father of Brad (Katy) Schwartz, Brett (Aviva) Schwartz and the late Brian (Sheryl) Schwartz. Proud Papa of Benjamin, Sofie, Blake, Emma, Jonah and Maya. Service Wednesday, 1:00 pm at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, (BJBE) 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015 www.bjbe.org, and PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org would be appreciated.
