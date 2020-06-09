Mercedes A. Kouba
Mercedes Agnes Kouba, 79, a long time resident of Lake Forest, Illinois passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1941 to Franz and Bernadette Paciga in Chicago Illinois. She married her loving husband George Kouba on September 1, 1962, when she became a Navy wife and served right along side her husband. Mercedes is survived by her sisters in-law Judith Paciga and Sara Oliver and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, Mercedes was a loving cousin and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frank Paciga. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, main church, 950 West Everett Road, Lake Forest, Illinois, 60045. Due to COVID-19 funeral restrictions anyone wishing to attend the funeral must contact St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lake Forest, Illinois at (847) 234-1401 to register. Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lake Forest, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of one's choice in loving memory of Mercedes. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church, main church,
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
