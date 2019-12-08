Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Elliott Chapel of the Presbyterian Homes
3131 Simpson Street
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mercedes Gilpatric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mercedes B. Gilpatric

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mercedes B. Gilpatric Obituary
Mercedes Gilpatric, nee Branch, age 79, of Evanston. Beloved wife of the late C. Edward Gilpatric; loving mother of Fred Bailey (Natalie Staerkel), Raissa Bailey, Mark (Marie) Gilpatric and Scott (Shannon Jackson) Gilpatric; dear grandmother of Cyrus, Isabella and Cole Bailey and Grace, James, Rebecca and Duncan Gilpatric and Nicholas and Sophia Jackson; loving sister of John (Joyce), Joe (Karen), Larry (Rosemarie) and Paul Branch (Scott Smith), also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mercy was a deeply spiritual person and educator. She joined the Dominican Sisters after high school and later left to start a family and have a career in publishing. In her marriage with Ed, she went on to get her doctored in Marriage Ministry where they continued to work with couples and families and touched many lives with love and grace. Memorial Service Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Elliott Chapel of the Presbyterian Homes, 3131 Simpson Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mercedes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now