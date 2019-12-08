|
Mercedes Gilpatric, nee Branch, age 79, of Evanston. Beloved wife of the late C. Edward Gilpatric; loving mother of Fred Bailey (Natalie Staerkel), Raissa Bailey, Mark (Marie) Gilpatric and Scott (Shannon Jackson) Gilpatric; dear grandmother of Cyrus, Isabella and Cole Bailey and Grace, James, Rebecca and Duncan Gilpatric and Nicholas and Sophia Jackson; loving sister of John (Joyce), Joe (Karen), Larry (Rosemarie) and Paul Branch (Scott Smith), also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mercy was a deeply spiritual person and educator. She joined the Dominican Sisters after high school and later left to start a family and have a career in publishing. In her marriage with Ed, she went on to get her doctored in Marriage Ministry where they continued to work with couples and families and touched many lives with love and grace. Memorial Service Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Elliott Chapel of the Presbyterian Homes, 3131 Simpson Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019