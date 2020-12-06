1/
Mercedes Lozano
Mercedes Lozano, age 86, passed away on November 30th, 2020. Native of beloved Mexico and longtime resident of Chicago. Here she lived with her beloved late husband Agustin Lozano and raised their 10 children. Dear mother of Agustin (Mireya), Mercedes (Marcos), Henry, Amalia (the late Josue), Rodrigo, Cutberto (Nenita), Araceli (Benjamin), Efren (Angelica), Adrian (Nicole), Doris (the late Keith). Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lozano family to be used according to the wishes of the family.

Funeral services are private.

You may still show your support for the Lozano family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634.

For more info, please call 773-622-9300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
7736229300
