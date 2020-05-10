Mercedes Rio (née Savage), 74, passed away May 2, 2020. Mercedes was reunited in death with her parents, Genevieve and Hugh Savage. Loving mother of Genevieve Rio and Tamara (Paul) Oetjens. Cherished "Abi" of Gillian, Fiona, Genevieve, Joseph, Audrey, and John. Dear sister of Hugh Savage, Mary (Frank) Butler, and Camille (Tom) Cleland. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, in both the United States and Mexico. Mercedes loved her career as a proud teacher for Chicago Public Schools. She enjoyed a magnificent retirement that allowed her to travel around the world. She also adored all that Chicago living had to offer, especially the theatre and the symphony. Those who knew her will always remember her joyful spirit and infectious laugh. In lieu of donations or flowers, please do an act of kindness in honor of Mercedes. A celebration of life will be held once friends and family can safely gather. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store