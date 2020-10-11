Meredith Holmes Montross passed away October 3. 2020, in Glenview, IL. Meredith (or Meem as she was known by many) was born October 20, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Harvey and Cora Hannah Holmes, who predeceased her. She was the darling daughter-in-law of Monty and Lou Montross, who also predeceased her. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Phil; her children, Steven (Cathy Clarke), Lake Forest, IL; John, Reno, NV; David (Andréa Maynard), Dowagiac, MI, and Peter (Susie Jensen), Bend, OR. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Madelaine and her husband Matthew Dintelman, Martha and her husband Alex Borre, Clarke and his wife, Courtney Kirsch, David Jr. (Billy) and his wife, Ann Briggs Horn, Steven Montross, Jr., Jay Patrick Montross (JP), Luke Montross, Annie Montross, and Michael Montross, and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt John Borre, Ann Maynard Montross, and Milly Ann Borre, and her very dear nephew and niece and their spouses: Scott and Janice Montross and MaryGay and Phil Hornseth.
Meredith grew up in Minneapolis, attended Lawrence University, Appleton, WI, after which she joined Phil who was serving in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps in Maryland. Although very occupied in her life as a wife and mother in Baltimore, Milwaukee, Chicago, Toledo, Wilmette, IL, San Diego, and Glenview, IL, she somehow found time to capitalize on her love for and skill at needlework by joining a needlework publishing company, Leisure Arts, and its successor, American School of Needlework in San Diego. She retired from ASN in 1998, and she and Phil retired to Chicagoland.
Although blessed by God in many ways, the greatest blessing was her family. Her husband, Phil, said of her, "My wife, Meem, Meredith, the light of my life. My words can never do justice to her. She has been the most understated person I have ever known. She was totally devoted to her steadily expanding family, but without display. She had the forgiveness of a saint. She had gentleness, comfort for anyone who is hurt or discouraged. She had great humor, but never so forceful as to be the center of attention. She had great loyalty and faith, the mooring posts that sustain a family and friendships. She had a real interest in listening, the caring and the friendliness to make everyone who knew her comfortable with her. She was a great mother. She was a wonder, small physically but a giant personally, and I remain ever grateful that we found each other in 1950."
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date at St. James the Less Church, 550 Sunset Ridge Rd., Northfield, IL, when the Covid-19 pandemic is under control. As one is inclined, donations in Meredith's name may be made to St. James the Less Church, Outreach Endowment Fund, or a charity of one's choice
.