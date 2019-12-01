|
|
Merilyn McGurk Hackett, passed away Friday November 29, 2019 in Chicago IL, beloved wife of the late Joseph; cherished mother of Joan, Susan and Patricia; adored mother-in-law of Oscar Romero, Christopher Morley and Peter Gilbert; very proud and loving grandmother of Olivier, Ian, Leo and Fay. She will be remembered as a graduate of Hyde Park High School and The University of Chicago of which she was a tireless advocate and recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Service Citation. A proud member of Sigma sorority, she also helped establish the U of C Women's Business Group. Former owner and President of WORD ALGEBRA! Computer Products. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Catholic Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday December 4, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church 1431 N. North Park Ave., Chicago, 312-787-7174.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019