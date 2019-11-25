Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Merle Schwartz, nee Young, 76, beloved wife of Stephan "Steve" for 55 years; loving mother of Cynthia Schwartz and Elissa Schwartz. Chapel service Tuesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MDS Foundation (mds-foundation.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019
