Merle I. Swislow, nee Kleinberg, 74, beloved wife of 54 years to Ronald; loving mother to Julie (David) Harris and Brian Swislow; proud grandmother to Morgan and Wesley; adored daughter of the late Milton and Dorothy; dear sister to Lynn (Alan) Fishman; caring aunt to many and friend to so many more. Merle's love for children drove her to a career in pediatrics as a lab tech/nurse along with 15 years volunteering at One Step At A Time camp for kids with terminal illness. Merle's smile lit up every room she entered, her bright personality was infectious to everyone she encountered and will be deeply missed. Service and shiva private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Merle's name may be made to Camp One Step, Children's Oncology Services Inc. 213 W Institute Place, Suite 410. Chicago, IL 60610 (camponestep.org
). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com