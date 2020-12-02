1/1
Merle Swislow
Merle I. Swislow, nee Kleinberg, 74, beloved wife of 54 years to Ronald; loving mother to Julie (David) Harris and Brian Swislow; proud grandmother to Morgan and Wesley; adored daughter of the late Milton and Dorothy; dear sister to Lynn (Alan) Fishman; caring aunt to many and friend to so many more. Merle's love for children drove her to a career in pediatrics as a lab tech/nurse along with 15 years volunteering at One Step At A Time camp for kids with terminal illness. Merle's smile lit up every room she entered, her bright personality was infectious to everyone she encountered and will be deeply missed. Service and shiva private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Merle's name may be made to Camp One Step, Children's Oncology Services Inc. 213 W Institute Place, Suite 410. Chicago, IL 60610 (camponestep.org). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
