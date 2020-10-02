1/
Merlin C. Starr
Merlin C. Starr, age 86. Life partner of Judy Pope. Loving father of Brian (Nancy) Starr, Amy (Jay) Arnold and the late Michael (Lisa) Starr. Cherished grandfather of Patrick Anderson, Noah Roudebush and the late Nicholas Anderson. Great Grandfather of Timothy Roudebush. Dearest brother of Byron (late MaryAnn) Starr Jr. and the late Hubert (Violet) Starr and Corwin (Shirley) Starr. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers donation to National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
