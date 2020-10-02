Merlin C. Starr, age 86. Life partner of Judy Pope. Loving father of Brian (Nancy) Starr, Amy (Jay) Arnold and the late Michael (Lisa) Starr. Cherished grandfather of Patrick Anderson, Noah Roudebush and the late Nicholas Anderson. Great Grandfather of Timothy Roudebush. Dearest brother of Byron (late MaryAnn) Starr Jr. and the late Hubert (Violet) Starr and Corwin (Shirley) Starr. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers donation to National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.