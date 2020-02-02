|
Merri P. (nee Schrank) Stoddard, 67 peacefully passed at home on Tuesday, January 28 in Valley Center, CA native of Orland Park beloved wife of Marc for 22 years. Loving Daughter of Phyllis and the late Ferdinand Schrank. Dearest sister to Susan (Diane Nowak) Schrank, the late Barbara (William) Walsh, Judith (Paul) Vik, Peter (Debbie) Schrank, Lydia (Jeffery) Winkelmann, Carol (Joseph) Wrobel; aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be cremated. Interment will be at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Orland Park. Service and burial will be determined at a later date
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020