Merrill Bernard "Bernie" Rude, 90, of Glenview died peacefully on Friday July 26, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Nell; his daughter in law, Lucy Rude, grandchildren, Briana (Mark) Siegal, Alexander, Eric, Evan, and Justin Rude. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons, Gary W. Rude and Brett A. Rude. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31 from 10 am until time of the service at 11 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 29 to July 30, 2019