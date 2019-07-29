Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merrill Rude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merrill Bernard Rude

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merrill Bernard Rude Obituary
Merrill Bernard "Bernie" Rude, 90, of Glenview died peacefully on Friday July 26, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Nell; his daughter in law, Lucy Rude, grandchildren, Briana (Mark) Siegal, Alexander, Eric, Evan, and Justin Rude. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons, Gary W. Rude and Brett A. Rude. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31 from 10 am until time of the service at 11 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merrill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now