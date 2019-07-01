|
|
Merrill M. Eisenstein, 80, treasured son of the late Harry and Eve Eisenstein, beloved husband, best friend and perfect partner of Carole Eisenstein, nee Snett; cherished father of David (Katy) Eisenstein of Holland, OH; devoted brother of Shelley (Ralph) Samuel, fond Uncle of Cindy (Josh) Kalachek and great Uncle to Jacob and Ella. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11:00 am at Northshore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd., Glencoe, IL. Interment to follow at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. For info: Call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700, www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019