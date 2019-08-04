Home

Merrill McKee Main


1939 - 2019
Merrill McKee Main Obituary
Merrill McKee Main "Mac" age 79, died at home on July 29. Mac was born November 12, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to Merrill Martin Main and Frances McKee Main. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Sandra Quickenden Main and their two children Michele Main Valenzia (John), granddaughter Grace Valenzia, and Mark (Adrienne) Main, and grandchildren Ella, Luke, Nora, Sara, Tess, and Sean Main. Celebration of life services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates remembrances to the Park Ridge Community Fund, 1S. Northwest Hwy, Lower level, Park Ridge, Il. 60068, or Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, Il. 60056, or to a charity of the friend's choosing. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
