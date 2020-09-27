Merrily P. Ketchum, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on September 22nd. Daughter of the late R.C. and Vera Price and loving sister of the late Beverly Lundgren. Raised in Kansas City, MO, and Shawnee Mission, KS, before moving to Tulsa, OK, and meeting the love of her life William (Bill) Ketchum in 1959. They eloped in 1960 while at Oklahoma State University and it was there that they began a sixty-year journey. She made friends everywhere as they made corporate moves to seven different cities across the Midwest and East Coast while raising their family. She treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them, Kelly Thedinger (Dr. Britt) of Omaha, NE,
Dr. Steven Ketchum (Mary) of Far Hills, NJ, and Heather Ketchum of Chicago, IL. She was an adoring grandparent to five grandchildren, Britt Thedinger, Jr. (Catherine) of Houston, TX, Ainsley Kumar (Terrence) of Omaha, NE, Will Thedinger (Midori Marsh) of Boston, MA, Cameron Ketchum of Dallas, TX, and Connor Ketchum of Far Hills, NJ. She was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Remy Kumar and August Thedinger. Merrily was an avid reader and a great fan of classical music. She was a longtime subscriber to The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a volunteer for the League of the CSOA's youth concerts and competitions. The recipient of a liver transplant in 1986 at Rush University Medical Center, Merrily was eternally grateful to the donor's family and the skilled medical team at Rush. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Rush Abdominal Transplant Fund at Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/MKetchum
or to League of the CSOA, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60604-2559. A private family memorial service will be held October 3rd, and a Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 for friends and colleagues. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com