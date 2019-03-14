|
Meryldine S. Domenz, beloved wife, dedicated mother, favorite sister and fantastic friend, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Meryldine is survived by her husband, Rafal; her children, Ula and Isla; her parents, Tom and Meryl; and siblings, Bob (Renee), Bill (Amber) and Tommy (Kim). Meryldine will be missed by her loving extended family members, many close friends and the wonderful neighbors of the Mapleton block. Meryldine was known by all for always being full of joy, her open mindedness, her love of baking and ability to see a friend in everyone she met. Memorial services will held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 am at The White Eagle Banquets, 6839 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714. For info: (847) 647-0660
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019