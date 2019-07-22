|
Meyer "Mike" Halperin, 95, beloved husband of the late Elsie nee Berkowitz for 63 wonderful years; loving father of Mark Halperin, Bonnie Halperin, Dwight Miller and the late Robert Halperin; cherished grandfather of Robert and Scott Halperin, Andrea and Chad Mitchell. Chapel service, Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish War Veterans (Buffalo Grove Post 89) or Lake County Honor Flight. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019