Mia Srey Joy Shapiro
2000 - 2020
Mia Srey Joy Shapiro, aka 'Srey' left this world on August 27th, 2020. She was a proud Khmerican, born in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on March 25th, 2000, and adopted on August 7th, 2000. She was a prolific composer who wrote countless songs, an autodidact, a caregiver to old and young, and a dreamer. She was generous, intelligent, articulate and perplexing; an accomplished origamist and lover of dumb jokes. For the short life she lived, and the love she gave and the laughs she shared, her star shone bright and indelibly. She has no idea how much she will be missed. Srey is survived by her mother, Robyn Shapiro, by Tom Craig (her Dada) and many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Srey's beloved Heritage Camps (heritagecamps.org) or to Friends without a Border for the Lake Clinic in Cambodia (fwab.org). A private service will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For information: Call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
