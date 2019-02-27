|
97, USCG WWII Veteran (North Atlantic Theater DE-323) beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Tabaczek); dear brother of the late Agnes (Elmer) Guersch, Walter (Marcella), Margaret (Frank) Spiewak, and Florence; proud father of Marilyn (Tom) Murphy, Monica, Michelle Atkins, and Melanie; grandfather to Allison, David, Anastasia, Erica, and Alexander; great grandfather of 7. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Latin Requiem Mass to be held 10:30 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church, 1039 West 32nd Street, Chicago, IL 60608. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019