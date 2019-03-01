|
|
Michael A. Ganz, MDMarch 30, 1958 – February 25, 2019Racine, WI – Michael A. Ganz, MD; 60; died unexpectedly on Mon., Feb. 25, 2019, as the result of a heart attack. Born in Chicago March 30, 1958 to Victor and Lorraine (nee: Greenman) Ganz. Graduated from Niles West High School – Skokie in 1976, received B.S. in Psychology from University of Illinois – Champaign, earned Doctor of Medicine from Chicago Medical School, served his Residency at University of Illinois Hospital, and completed his Fellowship in Allergy & Immunology at Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Ganz came to Racine, WI and went on to establish Ganz Allergy & Asthma Clinic in 1998. Survived by daughters, Carly Ganz, Jennifer (Nathan Abrahamson) Ganz and Elena Ganz; mother, Lorraine Ganz; former wife & forever best-friend, Susan (nee: Horne) Ganz; sister, Leslie (Larry) Susler; brothers, Dr. Robert (Keri) Ganz and Phillip Ganz. Preceded by father, Victor Ganz, in 2014. Funeral services Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rabbi Martyn Adelberg officiating. Friends can meet with the family at funeral home Sunday 11 am – 1 pm. Burial at Shalom Memorial Park (1700 W. Rand Road Arlington Heights, IL 60004) on Monday, Mar. 4th at 10 am with Shiva to follow. Memorials to Rimland Services (providing a welcoming home to individuals with autism) 1265 Hartrey Ave. Evanston, IL 60202.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD RACINE, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019