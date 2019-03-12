Rev. Michael A. Goergen "Father Mike", age 82. Roman Catholic Priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago for 56 years, he was Ordained on April 28, 1962. Beloved son of the late Michael and the late Virginia (nee Rodgers) Goergen. Loving brother of Robert (Elaine), Anthony (Joan), Timothy (the late Valerie), Georgene (Gregory) Calley, the late Rosanne (the late William) Byrd, the late Charles and the late Joel (Dawn) Goergen. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend and adopted family member of the Concannon & Haas families. Father Mike was a humble and kind man, generous with his time, money and spirit. He always had a ready smile and a kind word for everyone. He was loved greatly and will be missed dearly. Father Mike was assistant pastor at St. Eulalia Parish, Maywood, 1962-1967; Queen of All Saints Basilica Parish, Chicago, 1967-1974; Queen of the Universe Parish, Chicago, 1974-1980; Associate Pastor of St. Christina Parish, Chicago, 1980-1982; Pastor of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish, Chicago 1982-1995, Pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Chicago, 1995-2006 where he retired and was then named Pastor Emeritus in 2006; Resident at St. Bartholomew Parish, Chicago, 2006-2013 and Resident of Our Lady of the Snows Parish 2013. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3 to 9 pm at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 4810 S. Leamington Ave. Chicago. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home. For information please call 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary