1/
Michael A. Gorecki
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Memorial Visitation for Michael A. Gorecki, 64, of Lake Zurich, will be held on August 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will be private. Michael was born in Chicago on June 11, 1956 to Betty & the late Richard Gorecki. A graduate of Northwestern University in Chicago in 1974, he began working for Stauff Corp. in New Jersey, where he remained for 36 years until retiring in 2019. What an accomplishment!

Michael was the devoted husband of: Susan (nee Viveros) Gorecki and were together since August 28, 1982; they were married on June 28, 1996; Much loved and admired uncle of: Anthony (Heather) Viveros; beloved Son-In-Law of: Grace & the late Tony Viveros; loved friend of almost 50 years to: Dirk Peterson, Jim (Alison) Hlinka, and Tom (Nancy) Weil; loving nephew of: Osanna (Robert) Nesper; dearly loved cousin: of Anoush Pisani; and brother to Lynda Gorecki. Michael was loved by many who called him 'friend'. He was a kind, loving, gentle, and a brilliantly funny man. He was always generous and helpful to everyone. He was surrounded by good neighbors and friends. Michael loved his time spent in Sugatuck, Michigan every summer, especially fishing with his Uncle Walt. Mike made many friends in Michigan and everywhere else he went. To know him, was to love him.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Michael Gorecki, donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society at .cancer.org/involved/donate. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or ahlgrimffs.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved