A Memorial Visitation for Michael A. Gorecki, 64, of Lake Zurich, will be held on August 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will be private. Michael was born in Chicago on June 11, 1956 to Betty & the late Richard Gorecki. A graduate of Northwestern University in Chicago in 1974, he began working for Stauff Corp. in New Jersey, where he remained for 36 years until retiring in 2019. What an accomplishment!
Michael was the devoted husband of: Susan (nee Viveros) Gorecki and were together since August 28, 1982; they were married on June 28, 1996; Much loved and admired uncle of: Anthony (Heather) Viveros; beloved Son-In-Law of: Grace & the late Tony Viveros; loved friend of almost 50 years to: Dirk Peterson, Jim (Alison) Hlinka, and Tom (Nancy) Weil; loving nephew of: Osanna (Robert) Nesper; dearly loved cousin: of Anoush Pisani; and brother to Lynda Gorecki. Michael was loved by many who called him 'friend'. He was a kind, loving, gentle, and a brilliantly funny man. He was always generous and helpful to everyone. He was surrounded by good neighbors and friends. Michael loved his time spent in Sugatuck, Michigan every summer, especially fishing with his Uncle Walt. Mike made many friends in Michigan and everywhere else he went. To know him, was to love him.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Michael Gorecki, donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society
at .cancer.org/involved/donate
For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services
