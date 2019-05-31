|
Michael A. LaMontagna, age 80; loving father of Andrew LaMontagna and Laurie (Frank) Woods; beloved papa of Stephanie, Anthony (Nicole), Jennifer, Kimberly and Frank Woods; great-grandfather of Charlotte; loving brother of Madeline (the late Paul) Rubin and Corrine LaMontagna; and devoted companion Grace. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Downers Grove. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-8 P.M. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019