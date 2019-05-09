|
Devoted husband of the late Susan, nee Jaminski; Loving dad of Daniel and Joseph; Cherished son of John and Karen; Beloved brother of Kathy Janicki, and John (Mary) Macis; Dear son-in-law of Eileen and Joe Jaminski; Loving uncle of Michael, Matthew, Alex, Zachary, Noah, Kiera, Gavin, Margaret, Matthew, Jack, James, Anna, Marissa, and Thomas; Fond brother-in-law, and friend to many; Loving dog-owner of Philo and Kaisha; Proud graduate of St. Laurence High School (1988) and Eastern Illinois University (1992), and member of Sigma Pi Fraternity (1990-1992); Avid golfer; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 8:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Court, Oak Lawn; Mass 9:00 a.m.; Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019