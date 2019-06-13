|
Michael A. Pizza, retired after 30 years with the Chicago Police Department. Served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. Cherished husband of Michele nee McMahon, fond father of Mari Bauer Geri (James) Bolin, Lisa (Steve) Boone, Mike (Shari), Donna (Joerg) Schulze, Erica (Todd) and Catherine (Jimmy) Kohl. Loving grandfather of 12 Nicholas, Zachary and Shawn Bolin, Stephanie and Seth Boone, Jason (Allison) Pizza and the late Nicole (Jon) Brodzik, Andrew Schulze, Matthew and Connor Lehman, Jessica (Don) Steffan and Christopher Kohl. Gratefully adopted by Geoff (Monica) Kieres. Adoring great grandfather of 7. Avid golfer, volunteer football coach, great but sometimes exasperating neighbor and firm believer that duct tape fixes anything. Another Italian who lived his life his way. Visitation Friday 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral Saturday 12:15 pm to St Juliana Church Mass 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Triple Negative Cancer Foundation or the Buddy Foundation.
