Michael Redding, age 59 of Northbrook, passed away September 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Predeceased by beloved parents James and Aileen, he is survived by daughter Amy Atkinson, seven siblings Peggy (Joseph) Marnell, James (Debra), Kathleen, Loren, Aileen (Henry dec.) Absil, Daniel and Jonathan (Maureen), and 15 nieces and nephews - all of whom love him deeply. Michael was caring and funny, with a great enthusiasm for life, music and conversation. Family will hold private ceremony to celebrate Michael's life. Donations appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
athttp://giftfunds.stjude.org/michaelredding