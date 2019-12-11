Home

Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
400 Cedar St.
Saint Charles, IL
Michael A. Taormina Sr. Obituary
Michael A. Taormina Sr. ("Mick"), 81, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

He was born to parents John and Josephina Taormina in Johnstown, PA. He graduated from Johnstown High School and received his BS in Accounting from Benedictine University. He spent many years as Senior Executive serving as a CFO and Executive Vice President of Finance in Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Industries.

On August 27, 1960, he married Lucille ("Cookie"). He served in the Air Force until 1962. Survived by his spouse, Lucille; Children Michael (Danielle) of St. Charles, IL, and Gregory (Melissa) of Geneva, IL and Sibling Charles of Johnstown, PA. Proud grandfather of Brittany, Justin, Paityn, Anthony & Olivia. Preceded in death by siblings John, Lucille & Julius.

Mick was an avid golfer and enjoyed sports. He didn't miss a chance to see children or grandchildren participate in sports. He was member St. Patrick Church and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 12497.

Visitation Services will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St. Saint Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 10:30A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 400 Cedar St. Saint Charles, IL 60174. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL.

To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
