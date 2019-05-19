Home

The son of Vivian (Ekkela) and William E Cunningham, Mike passed away suddenly on April 8th. He is survived by his mother and 3 brothers, William M., Robert and George, and many nieces and nephews. His avocation was as a CPA, but his passion was music. He received degrees from U of IL,Ball State, Eastman Conservatory and Berklee School of Music. His final composition was a piece to accompany "Old War Poems". Mike will be honored on May 27, during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Grant Park at the Gen Logan Statue. Information is available at chicgaoculturalmile.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
