Michael Amandus Hanson, 85 of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Hendrickson); loving father of Richard Hanson, Steve Hanson Miller, Kjel (LorieAnn) Hanson, Julie (JoAnn Lagman) Hanson and Paul Amandus Hanson; cherished grandfather of Kari Elizabeth Hanson, Lillian Bea Hanson and the late Jesse Amandus Hanson Lagman; dear step grandfather of six; fond brother of Kermit (Sandy) Hanson, Dudley (Barbara) Hanson, Jacqueline (John Wheeler) Hanson, late Richard B. Hanson, late Daniel G. Hanson, late Paul L. Hanson, late Roderick B. Hanson and late Joel P. Hanson; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 9:00 AM, Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Simon Episcopal Church, 717 W Kirchoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Internment at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Suggested attire for the memorial service would be anything with St. Louis Cardinals or Green Bay Packers on it. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to . Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.Funeral info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019