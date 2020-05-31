Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Sullivan and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Michael Ann Sullivan, 79, a lifelong resident of Chicago, died peacefully of natural causes on May 24, 2020 at Norwood Crossing, where she had been in residence since 2017.
Born to Doris (Munro) and Patrick E. Sullivan on February 5, 1941, she was an only child. Her vivid life was largely framed by her decades-long career at Playboy Enterprises – beginning as one of first Playboy Bunnies – and capped by her position as Senior Photo Editor at Playboy Magazine. Her discerning eye and love of beauty – and of learning – were boundless. Following her retirement, she worked with students through the Epworth United Methodist Church Tutoring Program. She also volunteered in the office of 48th Ward Alderman Harry Osterman – attending to constituent requests and bringing treasures from her beloved collections to create seasonal vignettes for the office's storefront windows. She will be greatly missed by her circle of devoted friends. A memorial to celebrate her extraordinary life will be held at a later time. To donate a Tribute gift in her name, these charities were among those meaningful to her: The American Indian College Fund: collegefund.org; Misericordia: misericordia.com; and Tree House Humane Society: treehouseanimals.org
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.