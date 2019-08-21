|
|
Michael Anthony Bansley, Age 41, Born into Eternal Life on August 18, 2019. Beloved son of Theresa and Andrew Bansley. Loving brother of Andrew (Priscilla Lee Harwig), Joseph (Israel Morales), Amy (John) Innis, James (Nora), Daniel (Michael Carioto), and David (Kelly) Bansley. Beloved grandson of Harold (Diane) and the late Maureen Hartnett, and James and the late Barbara Bansley. Michael was also loved and will be dearly missed by a legion of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Alumnus of Brother Rice H.S. (1996), and Columbia College (2001). Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th St. & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805 on Friday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 N. La Salle St., Chicago, IL 60654 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019