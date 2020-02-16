Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fuschetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony Fuschetto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Anthony Fuschetto age 74; Beloved husband of Joan Dienst Fuschetto; Loving father of Amy (Kevin) Gradley, Kevin (Linda) and the late Brian; Cherished stepfather of Lisa (Kevin) Dienst-Thomas, Jaynelle (John) Then and Laurence Dienst; Devoted Grandpa of Benjamin, Chloe, Dylan, Jesse, Hailey, Jake, Luke, Jackie, Abbey and Caitlyn. Michael proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and upon discharge, joined United Airlines where he was employed for nearly 40 years. He loved restoring antique toy trains, traveling and most of all, spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -