Michael Anthony Fuschetto age 74; Beloved husband of Joan Dienst Fuschetto; Loving father of Amy (Kevin) Gradley, Kevin (Linda) and the late Brian; Cherished stepfather of Lisa (Kevin) Dienst-Thomas, Jaynelle (John) Then and Laurence Dienst; Devoted Grandpa of Benjamin, Chloe, Dylan, Jesse, Hailey, Jake, Luke, Jackie, Abbey and Caitlyn. Michael proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and upon discharge, joined United Airlines where he was employed for nearly 40 years. He loved restoring antique toy trains, traveling and most of all, spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020