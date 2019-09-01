Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Anshe Emet Synagogue
3751 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL
Michael Bauer, age 66, of Chicago, passionate advocate for causes and people, specifically, Holocaust education, LGBTQ, Jewish, and women's right to choose issues; adored husband and best friend for nearly 40 years of Roger Simon; devoted son of Tema and the late Morris Bauer (both Holocaust survivors); dear brother of Dr. Jerry (Adrienne) Bauer; cherished brother-in-law of Bert (Kathleen) Simon; treasured uncle of Michelle (Stuart) Primack, Dr. Hillary Bauer (Jeff) Cohen, Aaron (Lauren) Bauer, Julia (Mauricio) Fallas, Laura (Ben) Weinstein, and Jaclyn (Michael) Fisherman; special great uncle, cousin, and an amazing friend. Service Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In Michael's memory, contribution to support Holocaust education, LGBTQ issues, and cancer research should be made to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago for the Michael Bauer Fund, www.juf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
