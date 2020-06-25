Michael Berke
Michael S. "Mickey" Berke loving father of Eric (Susan) Berke and the late Sari (Jason) Nicole Neimark. Proud grandfather of Brandon, Hunter, Josh, Houston, Zachary, Ali and Samantha. Devoted son of S. Robert and Vivienne (Gold) Berke. Dear brother of Sanford (Sandy) Berke. Many loving cousins nieces and nephews.

Services will be private in Florida. Contributions can be made to: Sari Neimark Scholarship Fund,

B'nai Israel, 2200 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton Fl. 33431.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
