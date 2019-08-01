Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Michael Bernstein Obituary
Michael Bernstein, 76. Beloved son of the late Barney and Bessie; devoted brother of Robert Bernstein, Sharon (late Howard) Posner, and the late Arnold Bernstein; caring brother-in-law of Helen (Michael) Abrams; loving uncle of Felicia (Ron) Stern, Wayne Posner, Jeff Bernstein, and Richard (Kavita) Bernstein; proud great-uncle of Liam, Avi, and Micah. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , or the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
