|
|
Michael Bruce Cavan of Westchester, Illinois, passed June 23, 2019. Michael was born to Jack and Evelyn in Chicago in 1937. Graduated Taft HS, Beloit College (BA), and University of Chicago (MBA). Married Donna Cavan (née Deadman) August 22, 1959. They lived in Western Springs for 43 years; raised three children: Jennifer, Christopher, and Marc. Michael leaves as his legacy three children, nieces Nicole and Hillary, son-in-law Rees, daughter-in-law Tricia, and four adored grandchildren: Rory, Luke, Brady, and Chase. His beloved wife Donna predeceased him by six days. Mike was known for his charm, kindness, warmth, and joie de vivre. Career in logistics. Renaissance man, interests spanning geography, fishing, golf, football, figure skating, whittling, and mobile-making. Adroit chef and grillmaster. Founder/coach of Central Ave. Glaciers, designed and annually hand-built backyard ice rink gem in 1970s-80s for all to enjoy. Master of ceremonies at the Boom-Boom room, Door County and treasure-hunt designer extraordinaire. Loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He will be missed dearly. Memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Glen Ellyn, 550 N Main St, July 13, 2019 at 3pm. Reception following.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019