Michael C. Anderson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Chicago.
Mike is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Trueblood); children: Michael, Katy and Daniel.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Bernice.
Mike was the owner of multiple auto dealerships in Indiana and Illinois.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Memorial Services will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Mike's brother, Pastor Paul Anderson officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019