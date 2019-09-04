Home

Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Michael Anderson
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Michael C. Anderson
Michael C. Anderson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Chicago.

Mike is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Trueblood); children: Michael, Katy and Daniel.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Bernice.

Mike was the owner of multiple auto dealerships in Indiana and Illinois.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Memorial Services will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Mike's brother, Pastor Paul Anderson officiating.

To view the full obituary, visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
