Michael C. Brodzky
Michael C. Brodzky, age 80, October 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon, dear father of Adam (Lisa) Broad, Matthew (Diana) Sobel and Elissa Broad, step father of Laura Wallach, grandfather of Deacon Broad and brother to Rebecca Caraway. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. (outdoors) at Congregation Beth Shalom, 772 W. 5th Avenue Naperville. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
