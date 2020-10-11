Michael C. Brodzky, age 80, October 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon, dear father of Adam (Lisa) Broad, Matthew (Diana) Sobel and Elissa Broad, step father of Laura Wallach, grandfather of Deacon Broad and brother to Rebecca Caraway. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. (outdoors) at Congregation Beth Shalom, 772 W. 5th Avenue Naperville. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society
