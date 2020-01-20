|
Michael C. Cafferty, age 49, at rest January 18, 2020; Beloved husband of 10 years to Karen (nee Kelleher); Loving father of Rose and Michael; Cherished son of the late Michael and Anne Cafferty (nee McLaughlin); Dearest brother of Breedge (Joel) Mills and Colleen Cafferty; Dear son in-law of Jean and Bob Kelleher; Devoted brother in-law of Linda and Maureen; Beloved nephew of many aunts and uncles and a cousin to many; Fond uncle of Spencer, Nora, Thomas, Laura, Kaitlyn and Sean; Mike worked for the Cook County Office of the Public Guardian, of his many accomplishments it was his day to day perseverance, patience, humor, and superhuman strength that we will remember. He was a friend, Attorney, athlete, author, mentor and motivator. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Spinal Cord Injury Association of Illinois https://sci-illinois.org/ Ph. 708-671-1808; For service information: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 20, 2020