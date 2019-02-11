Home

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
Burial
Following Services
Crystal Lake Memorial Park
Michael C. Dollahan Obituary
82, of Crystal Lake, passed away February 7, 2019. Michael was the dear son of the late L. Claude and Rosemary Dollahan; beloved husband of the late Susan Dollahan; loving father of Colleen Dollahan, Bob (Mary) Dollahan, and Marie (Ken) Brandell; fond grandfather of Matthew, Maggie, Madeline, Cal, and Finn; dear brother of Mary (Hank) Close; fond brother-in-law of Kathy (Paul) Blanchard, Sister Carol Fox of the Sinsinawa Dominican Order and William (the late Joan) Fox; and uncle to many. Mike grew up in the Chicago neighborhood of Rogers Park. He attended Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Regis College in Denver, and served in the United States Navy. A memorial visitation will be Friday, February 15, from 4 pm - 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Mass will be Saturday, February 16, at 1:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). To leave online condolences for the family visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019
