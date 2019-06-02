|
Michael C. Garvey, age 84 of Brookfield, formerly of Tiermaclane Ennis Co Clare, Ireland. Beloved husband of Elizabeth P. Garvey, nee Conmy, fond father of Michael (Barb) Garvey, John "Sean" (Michelle) Garvey and the late Anthony (Sandy) Garvey: grandfather of Kevin, Karen, Jake, Luke, Joey, Brayden and Nicholas Garvey: brother of John Joe Garvey and the late Gerald P. (Frances) Garvey of Ireland; uncle of Geraldine (Patrick) Nolan of Ireland. Visitation Monday June 3, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Mass or Memorials appreciated to St. Louise de Marillac Church, 1144 Harrison Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019