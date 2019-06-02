Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Garvey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael C. Garvey Obituary
Michael C. Garvey, age 84 of Brookfield, formerly of Tiermaclane Ennis Co Clare, Ireland. Beloved husband of Elizabeth P. Garvey, nee Conmy, fond father of Michael (Barb) Garvey, John "Sean" (Michelle) Garvey and the late Anthony (Sandy) Garvey: grandfather of Kevin, Karen, Jake, Luke, Joey, Brayden and Nicholas Garvey: brother of John Joe Garvey and the late Gerald P. (Frances) Garvey of Ireland; uncle of Geraldine (Patrick) Nolan of Ireland. Visitation Monday June 3, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Mass or Memorials appreciated to St. Louise de Marillac Church, 1144 Harrison Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now