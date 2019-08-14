|
Michael C. Kieffer, 76, of Scottsdale and Flagstaff, AZ, formerly of Chicago. Mike served, at the time of his death and for the past 20 years, as Chairman of Quick Leonard Kieffer, a healthcare executive search firm he cofounded in 1999.
Earlier in his career, he helped found and was Chairman and CEO of Witt/Kieffer. During his career, he worked with Boards of Directors to hire over 400 CEOs for hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems throughout the country. In addition, he placed thousands of healthcare executives into leadership roles.
Mike was a wonderful golfer and Board President of Troon National Golf Club in Scottsdale. He served on the Boards of Children's Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital in Chicago as well as John C. Lincoln Health in Phoenix.
He is survived by his wife, Karlene, sons Jim (Naples, FL) and Phil (New Lenox, IL), daughter-in-law Sherry and Diane, grandchildren Jack, Joe, Alexandra and Danielle.
Private arrangements have been made. Condolences may be sent to: 10751 E. Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Memorials may be made to Arizona Humane Society, Attn: Development, 1521 Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
