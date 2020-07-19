Michael Charles Nichols, 94, longtime resident of Des Plaines passed peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 62 years of Ephemea, nee Pantajis; devoted son of the late Charles and Mary (nee Adinamis) Nichols; cherished brother of the late John and George Nichols; dear brother-in-law of Nicky Shick and Marina Pantajis and the late Dorothy Nichols; proud uncle of Irene (George) Waldeck, Dean (Irene) Nichols, Maria (Dimitri) Dres, Elias (Pam) Carras, Constance (Kristen Maria) Karras; godfather to Doria (Tony) Cladis, Elizabeth (Joseph) Woodlock and Pamela (Mark) Shedler; great uncle to many loving nephews and nieces and great grand uncle to several fond children. Michael proudly served in the Army Air Corps during WW II. After the war he joined with other service members to form the Hellenic Post #343 of the American Legion. He worked tirelessly along with others to see that a monument honoring Greek American Servicemen was eventually erected in Elmwood Cemetery. Each Memorial Day a special commemoration ceremony honoring these veterans, whose names are etched in the monument, reminds us of their service to our country. Our Uncle Mike's kind nature was always appreciated by the various groups in which he was involved. As an active member of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, he sang in the choir and traveled for the Choir Federation. Michael was a Sunday School teacher, an actor in Greek language plays, a leader of the Golden Agers for 10 years and on the Church Council. Professionally, Michael was employed with Schmidt Garden & Erikson as a commercial architect. Upon retirement from this firm, he continued working on smaller projects with the same level of detail. Michael held fast to his Greek heritage. He occupied many offices of the Paleohorie Society which brought him closer to his large circle of cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, at Dempster and I-294, Des Plaines. (Due to Covid restrictions, Church capacity is 90 people. Anyone planning on attending must wear a facemask and social distancing is mandatory. It is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend). Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Michael's name to St. John's Philoptichos or the American Legion, Hellenic Post #343 Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.